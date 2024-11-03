Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.28.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $182.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.66.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total transaction of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,716.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $2,099,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,260.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total transaction of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,716.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,687 shares of company stock worth $14,908,594. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

