CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.52 to $3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.59. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,025. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

