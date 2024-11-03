CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52 to $3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.59. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Read Our Latest Report on CMS

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.