CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.29 to $3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $68.30 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

