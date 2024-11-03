ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
