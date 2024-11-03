Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 2,713 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FICS stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.