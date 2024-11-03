Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 18,499 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,499 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,931,000 after purchasing an additional 249,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,638,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,733,000 after purchasing an additional 107,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

