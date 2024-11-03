Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

