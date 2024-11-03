Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 3,528 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $300,292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,319,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,935,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,654,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

