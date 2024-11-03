Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 146.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $26.21 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of -0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

