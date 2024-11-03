Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

