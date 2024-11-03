Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

QYLD opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

