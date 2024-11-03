Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 1,674 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $624,749,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average is $171.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.