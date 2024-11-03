Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 3,095 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $110.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

