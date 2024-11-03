Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and traded as low as $13.72. Clariant shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 322 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Clariant to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

