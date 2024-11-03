Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $320.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Civista Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,095.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.