Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.
Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.
Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $320.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,095.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
