Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Cimpress Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $38,629.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,260,876.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,606. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 166.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

