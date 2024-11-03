Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 3.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.67 and last traded at $57.63. 2,813,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,951,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.77.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

