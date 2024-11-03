China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and traded as high as $17.59. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 7,942 shares trading hands.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy Company Limited will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

