Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,710 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 233,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 124,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 287,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FFTY opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

About Innovator IBD 50 ETF

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.