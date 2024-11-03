Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 5,078 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,791,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $218,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 59.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

EQT stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

