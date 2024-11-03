Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $2,804,826.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,619.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,870 shares of company stock valued at $18,256,369 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a market cap of $280.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.