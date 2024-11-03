Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 41,420 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 551,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,420 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

