Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,124,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,943,000 after purchasing an additional 173,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 272,696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,912,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,784,000 after acquiring an additional 703,620 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 188,980 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

