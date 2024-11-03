Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,699,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEV shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GEV opened at $301.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.99. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $311.58.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

