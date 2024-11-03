Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.3 %

ORCL stock opened at $170.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.