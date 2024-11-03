Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,302 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 436.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.