Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 359.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,503 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $47,274,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 520,207 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KBR by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,423,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of KBR by 913.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 298,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 269,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

