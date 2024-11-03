Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 309,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 47.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 7,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.49.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.70 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Randolph Sparks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,695.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Randolph Sparks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $48,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $725,695.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,824,307.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

