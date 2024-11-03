Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.84. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ESE. Stephens increased their price target on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

