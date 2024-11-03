Century Casinos (CNTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 40.28% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos Trading Down 1.5 %

Century Casinos stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNTY

Century Casinos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.