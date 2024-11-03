Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) is Pembroke Management LTD’s 4th Largest Position

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,619 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI makes up approximately 4.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $32,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 612,787 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 29.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,066,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after purchasing an additional 473,293 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 350,140 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 574.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 286,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 244,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 214,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 5,902.06% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Cellebrite DI Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

