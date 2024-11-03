CEEK VR (CEEK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $797,837.33

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $21.11 million and approximately $797,837.33 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,293.46 or 1.00005713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012208 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00055771 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02655908 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $1,081,241.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

