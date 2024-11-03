Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $282.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.01. The stock has a market cap of $423.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $210.85 and a twelve month high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

