Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,959 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,490,000 after purchasing an additional 130,567 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 668.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

