Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 6.8% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

BATS:JCPB opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

