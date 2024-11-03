CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.71.

CAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,264. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,264. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.49 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.05. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $141.25.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

