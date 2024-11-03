Catizen Trading 20.2% Lower This Week (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Catizen token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $78.08 million and $47.69 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,775,770 tokens. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 279,775,770 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.29897246 USD and is down -11.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $35,829,800.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

