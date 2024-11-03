Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 348816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,367.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after acquiring an additional 860,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after purchasing an additional 263,099 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,310 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,175,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 287,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

