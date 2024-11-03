Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.15 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average of $157.69. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

