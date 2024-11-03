Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 216 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $96.17.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
