Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 1,991 Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HODL opened at $78.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $83.39.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HODL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.