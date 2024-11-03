Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $342,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 42.9% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $72.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

