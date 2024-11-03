Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.1% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $271.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.12 and a 200-day moving average of $272.07. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $225.38 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

