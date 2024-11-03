Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after buying an additional 307,580 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 123,866 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VGT stock opened at $586.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $580.74 and a 200-day moving average of $561.41. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $418.22 and a twelve month high of $612.05.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

