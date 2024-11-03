Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:EATZ opened at $27.00 on Friday. AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.
AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EATZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.