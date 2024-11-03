Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EATZ opened at $27.00 on Friday. AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

