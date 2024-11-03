Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 30 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 74.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective (up from $536.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $508.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $378.48 and a 52-week high of $527.90. The stock has a market cap of $469.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

