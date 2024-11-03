Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,122 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGXU. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,140.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after buying an additional 793,385 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,698,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after buying an additional 635,691 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,398,000 after buying an additional 612,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $27.52.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.