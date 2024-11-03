Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

