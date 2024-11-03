Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases Shares of 8,866 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,866 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,278,175 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $68,846,000 after acquiring an additional 148,298 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $665,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,462 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.